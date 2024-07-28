0
Sunday 28 July 2024 - 01:23

Over 100 Arrested in Uganda in Anti-Corruption Protests

Story Code : 1150404
The government's response to the street protests drew criticism from rights campaigners and the United States, which said it was "concerned" by the arrests of dozens of protesters who were "peacefully demonstrating", Reuters reported.

Young Ugandans took to the streets on Tuesday and Thursday to protest alleged graft by elected leaders in the East African country, drawing inspiration from weeks of youth-led protests in neighboring Kenya that led the president there to scrap proposed tax hikes.

In response, the government of long-standing leader Museveni deployed police and soldiers across the capital, Kampala, detaining dozens of protesters holding banners and shouting slogans.

In their statement, police said 100 of those arrested had been charged. It was the first time police had said how many protesters had been detained.

Rights group Amnesty International criticized the government's "heavy-handed tactics" against the protesters earlier this week.

"Ugandan authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all those who were arrested solely for exercising their right to peaceful assembly," it said in a statement on Thursday.
