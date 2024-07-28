0
Sunday 28 July 2024 - 01:50

Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move

Story Code : 1150407
The Hebrew-language website Ynet announced in a news item that Hezbollah informed the United Nations that it would respond to Israel's stupid move with a devastating response.

The Hezbollah warning came hours after the Israeli regime stepped up its rhetoric against the Lebanese resistance movement after the Majdal Shams incident.

This Ynet Hebrew-language newspaper reported, quoting Lebanese sources, that Hezbollah has informed UNIFIL, the international peacekeeping force responsible for maintaining peace in southern Lebanon, that it will respond with a crushing response to any Israeli action, even if such an action would stir an all-out war. "So everyone has to act with responsiblility," Hezbollah stressed.

This comes after a missile of unknown origin struck a playground in the occupied Syrian village of Majdal Shams, which is made up entirely of Druze Syrians. The strike killed at least 10 civilians, including children, and wounded at least a dozen others. 

Hezbollah fully denied any involvement and responsibility for a deadly strike on the village of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, contrary to Israeli claims about the matter.

Local sources in Golan Heights have said that the attack was caused by an Israeli anti-rocket interceptor hitting a soccer field.
