0
Sunday 28 July 2024 - 02:00

500 People Killed in a Landslide in Ethiopia: UN

Story Code : 1150412
500 People Killed in a Landslide in Ethiopia: UN
Rescuers pressed on with the grim search for bodies and survivors in Kencho Shacha Gozdi, with crowds of distraught people digging through mud, often using just their bare hands and shovels.

Solomon Tsoma told AFP that 13 of his family had died, including his uncle's seven children his brother's infants. "We have recovered 12 bodies but haven't been able to find my sister's body," he said.

The UN humanitarian agency, OCHA gave the new toll of 257 dead, citing local authorities. "The death toll is expected to rise to up to 500 people," it added.

OCHA said more than 15,000 people need to be evacuated because of the risk of further landslides, including at least 1,320 children under the age of 5 and 5,293 pregnant women or new mothers.

Aid has begun arriving in the isolated area, including four trucks of supplies from the Ethiopian Red Cross Society, it said, VOA reported.

The landslide is the deadliest on record in Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation which is often battered by climate-related disasters.

Officials said most of the victims were buried when they rushed to help after the first landslide, which followed heavy rains Sunday in the area roughly 480 kilometers (270 miles) from the capital Addis Ababa.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move
28 July 2024
Shedding Light on Netanyahu’s Lies in Congress Speech
Shedding Light on Netanyahu’s Lies in Congress Speech
28 July 2024
Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike
Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike
28 July 2024
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
27 July 2024
US, UK Strike Yemen
US, UK Strike Yemen's Hodeidah International Airport
27 July 2024
Missile Strike Targets US-Run Base in Eastern Syria
Missile Strike Targets US-Run Base in Eastern Syria
27 July 2024
Israeli Checkpoint in West Bank Comes under Attack
Israeli Checkpoint in West Bank Comes under Attack
27 July 2024
Kremlin Aide:
Kremlin Aide: 'NATO Cannot be Trusted'
27 July 2024
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
27 July 2024
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as 'War Criminal' in Washington
27 July 2024
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
27 July 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
26 July 2024