Sunday 28 July 2024 - 02:03

Israeli Troops Martyr Palestinian Teenager in West Bank Raid

Story Code : 1150414
The soldiers of the Zionist regime raided Balata camp in the West Bank.

At the same time, news sources reported the armed conflict erupted between the resistance combatants and the Zionist regime’s forces in the Balata camp in the east of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced the martyrdom of a teenager and wounding of several others in Balata camp in the wake of attack of the Zionist regime.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health also announced that a 17-year-old Palestinian youth was martyred and 9 others were injured in this attack.

Two of the injured have been declared in a critical condition.

The local sources announced that Israeli army targeted a group of Palestinians in the Balata camp in eastern Nablus with a drone.
