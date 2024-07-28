0
Sunday 28 July 2024 - 02:05

MoD: Russian Forces Capture Lozovatskoye Settlement in Donetsk

Story Code : 1150415
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 570 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad in the past week, the ministry added.

Russia’s Battlegroup Yug gained better ground, and Kiev lost up to 540 servicemen, while Battlegroup Sever repelled two counterattacks and Ukraine lost up to 165 soldiers, the MoD noted.

Additionally, Kiev lost up to 125 soldiers in battles with the Battlegroup Vostok and 85 troops in battles with the Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said, according to Sputnik news agency. 

At the same time, Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr repelled three counterattacks, during which Kiev lost up to 425 servicemen, Russian Minister of Defense added. 
