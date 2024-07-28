Islam Times - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr took control of the settlement of Lozovatskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday.

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 570 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad in the past week, the ministry added.Russia’s Battlegroup Yug gained better ground, and Kiev lost up to 540 servicemen, while Battlegroup Sever repelled two counterattacks and Ukraine lost up to 165 soldiers, the MoD noted.Additionally, Kiev lost up to 125 soldiers in battles with the Battlegroup Vostok and 85 troops in battles with the Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said, according to Sputnik news agency.At the same time, Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr repelled three counterattacks, during which Kiev lost up to 425 servicemen, Russian Minister of Defense added.