0
Sunday 28 July 2024 - 02:08

Hezbollah's Drones, Missiles Pound Israeli Positions

Story Code : 1150416
Hezbollah
Of the prominent strikes on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance combatants launched an aerial operation with a squadron of assault drones, targeting the positioning and encampment of Israeli officers and soldiers from an armored force that had recently stationed north of Yiftah Barracks, a statement released by Hezbollah’s Military Media announced.

The drones successfully struck the tents of Israeli enemy forces and resulted in confirmed casualties among them, the statement added, noting that the strike was “in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and its valiant and honorable resistance, and in response to the assault and assassination carried out by the “Israeli” enemy in the town of Markaba.”

The aerial operation in Yiftah was the third strike on Saturday. It was preceded by two other operations, Al-Manar reported. 

At 07:58 on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance combatants targeted the surveillance equipment at Masgav Am site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, the first statement read.

Later at 08:25, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Al-Jardah checkpoint with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit, the second statement read.

The fourth operation on Saturday was also an aerial one, with the Islamic Resistance combatants launching assault drones targeting Israeli technical surveillance system and a gathering of enemy soldiers at Menara settlement, the fourth statement read, adding that the strike resulted in direct hits and confirmed casualties.

Also on Saturday, Israeli media reported that a barracge of rockets were fired from south Lebanon towards Galilee Panhandle. Israeli channel 12 said a number of fires broke out in the Upper Galilee following missile strikes from Lebanon.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move
28 July 2024
Shedding Light on Netanyahu’s Lies in Congress Speech
Shedding Light on Netanyahu’s Lies in Congress Speech
28 July 2024
Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike
Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike
28 July 2024
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
27 July 2024
US, UK Strike Yemen
US, UK Strike Yemen's Hodeidah International Airport
27 July 2024
Missile Strike Targets US-Run Base in Eastern Syria
Missile Strike Targets US-Run Base in Eastern Syria
27 July 2024
Israeli Checkpoint in West Bank Comes under Attack
Israeli Checkpoint in West Bank Comes under Attack
27 July 2024
Kremlin Aide:
Kremlin Aide: 'NATO Cannot be Trusted'
27 July 2024
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
27 July 2024
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as 'War Criminal' in Washington
27 July 2024
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
27 July 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
26 July 2024