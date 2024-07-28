Islam Times - Missiles and drones of Hezbollah Lebanese resistance hammered Israeli military posts on Saturday in retaliation to Zionist aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.

Of the prominent strikes on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance combatants launched an aerial operation with a squadron of assault drones, targeting the positioning and encampment of Israeli officers and soldiers from an armored force that had recently stationed north of Yiftah Barracks, a statement released by Hezbollah’s Military Media announced.The drones successfully struck the tents of Israeli enemy forces and resulted in confirmed casualties among them, the statement added, noting that the strike was “in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and its valiant and honorable resistance, and in response to the assault and assassination carried out by the “Israeli” enemy in the town of Markaba.”The aerial operation in Yiftah was the third strike on Saturday. It was preceded by two other operations, Al-Manar reported.At 07:58 on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance combatants targeted the surveillance equipment at Masgav Am site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, the first statement read.Later at 08:25, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Al-Jardah checkpoint with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit, the second statement read.The fourth operation on Saturday was also an aerial one, with the Islamic Resistance combatants launching assault drones targeting Israeli technical surveillance system and a gathering of enemy soldiers at Menara settlement, the fourth statement read, adding that the strike resulted in direct hits and confirmed casualties.Also on Saturday, Israeli media reported that a barracge of rockets were fired from south Lebanon towards Galilee Panhandle. Israeli channel 12 said a number of fires broke out in the Upper Galilee following missile strikes from Lebanon.