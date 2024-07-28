Rocket Strike in Golan Heights Kills 10 as Israel Blames Hezbollah

Islam Times - A rocket strike in Syria's Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed at least 10 settlers, with Israel attributing the attack to Hezbollah, despite the Lebanese resistance group's strong denial of involvement.

A rocket strike on Saturday killed at least 10 Israeli settlers and wounded a dozen more in the village of Majdal Shams, located in Syria's Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.The Israeli regime has blamed Hezbollah for the attack, although no person or group has claimed responsibility.Hezbollah strongly denied any role, stating, "The Islamic Resistance has absolutely nothing to do with the incident, and categorically denies all false allegations in this regard."Reports suggest the explosion might have been caused by a stray projectile from Israel's Iron Dome missile system.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah would "pay a heavy price" for the incident.Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said, "The Hezbollah attack today crossed all red lines, and the response will be accordingly. We are approaching the moment of an all-out war against Hezbollah and Lebanon."Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed preparations for a response against Hezbollah.This incident adds to a series of threats from Israel towards Lebanon.Earlier this month, Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib highlighted repeated threats from Israeli officials to destroy Lebanon.Since October 7, Israel has conducted regular attacks on southern Lebanon while waging war in Gaza, using white phosphorus bombs against civilian targets.Hezbollah has retaliated with rocket strikes on military targets in northern occupied Palestinian territories, vowing to defend Lebanon with all its resources in case of another war.Hezbollah previously repelled Israeli invasions in 2000 and 2006, forcing Israel to retreat on both occasions.