Sunday 28 July 2024

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon

According to Al Jazeera, explosions were heard in the coastal city of Tyre and villages along the Israel-Lebanon border. The Israeli military stated its air force targeted a series of Hezbollah targets in various locations, including Chabriha, Borj El Chmali, Beqaa, Kfarkela, Rab El Thalathine, Khiam, and Tayr Harfa.

Tensions escalated on Saturday when a rocket hit the Druze village of Majdal Shams. Israel blamed Hezbollah, but the resistance group denied responsibility. Meanwhile, multiple reports from the region stated that the incident, which largely wounded children, was caused by a misfire from Israel's air defense system, prompting angry reactions from Israeli politicians.

"There is no doubt that Hezbollah crossed all red lines," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated, threatening a "all-out war" with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and UN peacekeepers commander in Lebanon, Aroldo Lazaro, urged restraint. In a joint statement, they warned that the escalation "could ignite a wider conflagration that would engulf the entire region in a catastrophe beyond belief."
