France Tasked with Removing Leaked Data of Israeli Athletes Before Olympics

Islam Times - The French Anti-Cybercrime Office (OFAC) is working to remove leaked private information of Israeli athletes ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics, AFP reported on Saturday.

The hacker group Zeus published personal data of Israeli delegation members on Friday, including documents, personal photos, addresses, medical information, and military service details, according to Ynet.The hackers claimed they were "revealing what Israeli soldiers are doing at the Olympics."The incident was classified as doxxing and reported to Pharos, a French service for flagging illegal content.Over 18,000 French troops have been deployed, alongside regular police, to ensure safety during the Olympics, with enhanced 24-hour security provided only to the Israeli delegation.