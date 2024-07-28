0
Sunday 28 July 2024 - 10:42

France Tasked with Removing Leaked Data of Israeli Athletes Before Olympics

Story Code : 1150468
France Tasked with Removing Leaked Data of Israeli Athletes Before Olympics
The hacker group Zeus published personal data of Israeli delegation members on Friday, including documents, personal photos, addresses, medical information, and military service details, according to Ynet.

The hackers claimed they were "revealing what Israeli soldiers are doing at the Olympics."

The incident was classified as doxxing and reported to Pharos, a French service for flagging illegal content.

Over 18,000 French troops have been deployed, alongside regular police, to ensure safety during the Olympics, with enhanced 24-hour security provided only to the Israeli delegation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges New Iranian President to Uphold Values of Islam, Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges New Iranian President to Uphold Values of Islam, Revolution
28 July 2024
UNRWA Chief: Death Toll Among Staff in Gaza War Highest in UN History
UNRWA Chief: Death Toll Among Staff in Gaza War Highest in UN History
28 July 2024
‘Maybe I’ve Got Worse’: Trump Makes Clear That Unity Is Over
‘Maybe I’ve Got Worse’: Trump Makes Clear That Unity Is Over
28 July 2024
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
28 July 2024
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move
28 July 2024
Shedding Light on Netanyahu’s Lies in Congress Speech
Shedding Light on Netanyahu’s Lies in Congress Speech
28 July 2024
Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike
Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike
28 July 2024
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
27 July 2024
US, UK Strike Yemen
US, UK Strike Yemen's Hodeidah International Airport
27 July 2024
Missile Strike Targets US-Run Base in Eastern Syria
Missile Strike Targets US-Run Base in Eastern Syria
27 July 2024
Israeli Checkpoint in West Bank Comes under Attack
Israeli Checkpoint in West Bank Comes under Attack
27 July 2024
Kremlin Aide:
Kremlin Aide: 'NATO Cannot be Trusted'
27 July 2024