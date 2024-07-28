Ayatollah Khamenei Urges New Iranian President to Uphold Values of Islam, Revolution

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to keep to the straight path of Islam and the Revolution.

Ayatollah Khamenei officially authorized Pezeshkian to take office in a ceremony at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah of Tehran on Sunday, attended by senior Iranian and foreign officials.During the event, Pezeshkian received his validation edict from the Leader and was officially validated into the office for four years.The full text of Ayatollah Khamenei’s decree endorsing the president is as follows:In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the MercifulAll praise is due to God, Lord of the Worlds, and peace and greetings be upon Muhammad, and his pure Progeny, particularly the Remnant of God on earth.All praise is due to the All-Knowing, All-Powerful God, for once again He has brought honor to Islamic Iran and brightened the faces of this great nation. With the efforts of the people and the officials, the fateful test of the presidential election was carried out peacefully and calmly under difficult circumstances, and the individual chosen by the nation is now ready to undertake a great responsibility.Following the unfinished term of our late martyred president, the fourteenth presidential election stands as one of the honors of the Iranian nation and a testament to the existence of a stable Islamic system. This election reflects the rational, composed nature of the political atmosphere in the country. Seeing certain undesirable events in some similar tests in various regions around the world highlights the distinction of Iran and Iranians.Now as I thank all those who have played a role in creating this honor and in accordance with the will of our great nation, I endorse their vote for the wise, honest, people-oriented, learned Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, and I hereby appoint him as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. With sincere prayers and wishes for his success, I would like to remind that the nation’s vote and my endorsement will remain intact as long as his consistent approach in following the straight path of Islam and the Revolution continue.May God’s greetings be upon His righteous servants.Sayyid Ali KhameneiMordad 7, 1403July 28, 2024