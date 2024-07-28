Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need for the world countries to make a serious decision regarding the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, which he slammed as a gang of criminals and terrorists.

In a ceremony in Tehran on Sunday, July 28, Ayatollah Khamenei formally endorsed Masoud Pezeshkian, in accordance with Article 110, Clause 9 of the Iranian Constitution, appointing him as the 9th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.After granting the endorsement decree to the new president, the Leader hailed the fourteenth presidential election as a significant triumph for the Iranian nation in an important test.“Despite the atmosphere of public sorrow caused by the death of our martyred president, The 14th presidential election was admirable as it was a calm, healthy, competitive election, and rivals showed a moral behavior toward the president-elect after the elections,” the Leader said.Ayatollah Khamenei reflected on the emergence of democracy, competition, and integrity in the country as a direct outcome of the nation’s uprising and revolution in response to the dire conditions of the past.“From the very first day of the (Revolution’s) victory, Imam Khomeini (RA) resolutely established the unprecedented involvement, presence, and influence of the people in the administration of the country,” he added, Khamenei.ir reported.Elsewhere in his speech, the Leader referred to the issue of Gaza, describing it as a global matter. He emphasized, “There was a time when the subject of Palestine was solely a concern for Islamic countries. (But) today, the issue of Palestine and Gaza have become a general, global concern. From inside the US Congress to the United Nations, the Paris Olympics, and everywhere else, this issue is currently gaining attention and spreading (worldwide).”Ayatollah Khamenei condemned the barbaric actions of the usurping Zionist regime, describing it as a gang of criminals, murderers, and terrorists.“The Zionist regime is not a government. They're a gang of criminals. They’re a gang of murderers. They’re a gang of terrorists. In their acts of terrorism, cruelty, and crime, they’ve reached a new level in their shocking crimes in the history of human criminality in the world,” the Leader asserted.The Leader also highlighted the martyrdom of countless infants, children, hospital patients, and women in Gaza, stating, “The heavy bombs of the Zionists are being dropped on those who have not even fired a single bullet.”In the continuation of his speech, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the necessity for the government to be active in various matters, particularly in foreign policy. “In the face of global waves and events, particularly regional issues and political matters, as well as scientific advancements like artificial intelligence, you need to confront these issues with an active, effective approach instead of reacting passively,” he stated.The Leader emphasized that neglecting global and regional events is unacceptable, adding that, “Whenever something happens, we take a stance regarding it. We should express this position clearly, explicitly, and with strength and dignity so that the world understands what Islamic Iran has to say on the issue.”