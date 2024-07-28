Iran Warns Israel Against Attacking Lebanon on Pretext of Majdal Shams Incident

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson warned the Zionist regime to avoid any adventurism against Lebanon by using the Saturday’s attack on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights as an excuse.

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani issued a stern warning to the Zionist regime against any new adventurism against Lebanon under the pretext of the Majdal Shams incident in the occupied Golan Heights.He pointed to the statement by Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement and the stances adopted by top Lebanese officials that ruled out any role in the Majdal Shams attacks.“After ten months of mass slaughter in the Gaza Strip and the massacre of Palestinian women and children, the apartheid Israeli regime is seeking to mislead the public opinion with a forged scenario to distract the world’s attention from the crimes it commits on a large scale in Palestine,” Kanaani said, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.“The Zionist regime does not have the minimum moral authority to opine or judge the incident in the Majdal Shams region, and the regime’s claims about others will not be heeded,” the Iranian spokesman added.He noted that the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council’s responsibility is to shore up the stability and security in Lebanon and the region in the face of the aggressor Zionist regime’s adventurism.“Any stupid measure by the Zionist regime can lead to the expansion of the scope of instability, insecurity and the flames of war in the region. In that case, the mentioned regime will be definitively and basically responsible for the unpredicted repercussions and reactions to the stupid behavior,” Kanaani warned.The spokesperson finally advised the US administration to fulfill its international and moral duties, act in favor of global peace and security and bar the Zionist regime from starting a new fire whose flames will burn the Zionists, instead of ceaselessly arming the Zionist regime with weapons of mass destruction and putting the regime’s criminal prime minister on a pedestal after ten months of incessant crimes against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.The Zionist regime said it has carried out a series of strikes across Lebanon after blaming Hezbollah for Saturday’s deadly attack in the occupied Golan Heights, as its foreign ministry claimed the Lebanese group had crossed a “red line”.The Israeli military said on Sunday its jets bombed weapons depots and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, in Shabriha and Burj el-Shemali near the southern city of Tyre, and the villages of Kafr Lila or Kfar Kila, Rab el-Thalathine, Khiam and Tayr Harfa.The Zionist regime has accused Hezbollah of launching the rocket attack on a football ground that killed 12 people.Hezbollah has “categorically denied” responsibility for the attack. There have been reports that a failed Israeli interceptor missile may have caused the incident.