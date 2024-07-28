0
Sunday 28 July 2024 - 22:10

Syria Condemns Israeli Attack on Majdal Shams

Story Code : 1150542
Israel committed a heinous crime in Majdal Shams in the Syrian Golan Heights, which it has occupied since 1967, according to the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Syrian government blamed Israel for the attack and denounced its attempts to expand its aggression in the region.

Damascus also condemned the ongoing massacres in Gaza by Israel and held it responsible for the dangerous escalation in the region.

"The Syrian people in the occupied Golan, who have resisted Israeli occupation for decades, will not be misled by Israel’s lies and false accusations against the Lebanese national resistance," the Syrian government stated.

Thousands from the occupied Syrian Golan and delegations from occupied Palestine escorted the victims of the Israeli missile attack on Majdal Shams to their final resting place on Saturday.

Gathering in Sultan Pasha al-Atrash Square, the people of Golan condemned the attack that targeted civilians and children.

Initial reports indicated that Israel’s Iron Dome system mistakenly hit Majdal Shams, but the Israeli army later blamed the Lebanese resistance to deflect responsibility.

The Lebanese national resistance denied all allegations made by Israeli media, insisting it had no involvement in the incident.

The people of Golan asserted that Israel has been working to ignite conflict and target the region as a whole.
