Trump Says Kamala Harris Has Low IQ

Islam Times - US Vice President Kamala Harris has a low IQ, former US President Donald Trump said.

"The people in this room are high IQ individuals. I’m running against a low IQ individual - her (Harris). I’m not even talking about him (US President Joe Biden)," Trump said at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Tennessee, TASS reported.The US presidential election will take place on November 5. Biden was supposed to remain at the top of the Democratic ticket, however, after his poor performance at the televised election debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls intensified, particularly among Democrats, for the incumbent president to drop out of the race. On July 21, Biden decided to quit his reelection campaign and supported the nomination of Harris as the party’s candidate.