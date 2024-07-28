0
Sunday 28 July 2024 - 22:20

Tel Aviv Streets Filled with Anti-Zionist Protesters

Israelis have once again filled the streets to protest against the far-right regime of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demand an agreement with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas to bring the Zionist captives back home from Gaza.

According to IRNA, citing the Palestinian Samaa news agency, the protesters on Saturday night accompanied by some political figures chanted slogans against Netanyahu and his cabinet.

Tens of thousands of people, including settlers and the families of the captives thronged the streets of Tel Aviv as reported by some media outlets

The Zionist newspaper Yediot Aharonot quoted the families of the captives held in Gaza as saying that if the negotiations are not successful and the prisoners are not returned, the Israeli society will collapse.

Former premier, Ehud Barak, who appeared in the Tel Aviv march, while attacking the decisions of Netanyahu's cabinet, called for a civil uprising throughout Israel and the shutdown of economic activities.

Zionist protesters consider Netanyahu the main obstacle to an agreement with Hamas to free the captives. This as some Egyptian and Palestinian sources revealed the changes proposed by the Zionist regime for the Gaza ceasefire make it difficult to reach an agreement.

Anti-Netanyahu rallies have become common occurrences in Tel Aviv and other occupied cities, with protesters demanding the removal of Netanyahu and the holding of early elections. They also call for an immediate agreement to exchange captives held in Gaza.

Since the beginning of Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7th last year, Israelis have held a number of demonstrations against the policies of Netanyahu while demanding him to speed up the release of those who remained held in Gaza.
