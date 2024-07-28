0
Sunday 28 July 2024 - 22:21

4 Terrorists Killed in Military Operation in NW Pakistan

Story Code : 1150548
Xinhua reported, citing the statement released late Saturday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, that the security forces conducted a joint intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists.

According to the ISPR, the operation led to an intense fire exchange, in which four terrorists were killed, who were involved in heinous activities in the South Asian country.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against Security Forces as well as abduction and target killing of innocent civilians," said the military.

The military said a clearance operation is being conducted to eliminate any terrorists present in the area. "Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," said the statement.
