0
Sunday 28 July 2024 - 22:23

12 Killed by Heavy Rains, Floods in Eastern Sudan

Story Code : 1150549
12 Killed by Heavy Rains, Floods in Eastern Sudan
On Friday, heavy rains and floods impacted several cities in eastern Sudan, causing extensive damage to homes and flooding large portions of shelter centers for displaced people. The floods exacerbated the plight of thousands residing in these shelters.

In an earlier report, the Sudanese Meteorological Authority had expected a rise in the water levels of the Gash River, which flows through Kassala city, the state's capital. Citizens were urged to be alert and stay away from the banks of the seasonal river.

Flooding is a yearly occurrence in Sudan, typically happening between June and October. Over the past three years, heavy rains have claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed vast swathes of agricultural land.

This year's rainy season has further compounded the hardships faced by those affected by the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Data published by the UN International Organization for Migration in June showed that more than 7.7 million individuals have been internally displaced within Sudan since the conflict began last April, with approximately 2.2 million others seeking refuge in neighboring countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
China Determined to Play Intermediary Role in Palestine
China Determined to Play Intermediary Role in Palestine
28 July 2024
Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM
Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM
28 July 2024
'Spider Web': Israel Acknowledges Hamas Tunnels as Formidable Challenge
28 July 2024
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
28 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges New Iranian President to Uphold Values of Islam, Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges New Iranian President to Uphold Values of Islam, Revolution
28 July 2024
UNRWA Chief: Death Toll Among Staff in Gaza War Highest in UN History
UNRWA Chief: Death Toll Among Staff in Gaza War Highest in UN History
28 July 2024
‘Maybe I’ve Got Worse’: Trump Makes Clear That Unity Is Over
‘Maybe I’ve Got Worse’: Trump Makes Clear That Unity Is Over
28 July 2024
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
28 July 2024
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move
28 July 2024
Shedding Light on Netanyahu’s Lies in Congress Speech
Shedding Light on Netanyahu’s Lies in Congress Speech
28 July 2024
Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike
Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike
28 July 2024
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
27 July 2024