Sunday 28 July 2024 - 22:31

Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM

Story Code : 1150550
"No prospect for an end to this bloodshed can be seen yet. Israel, through Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said in response to calls for a ceasefire that it would not stop until it completely eliminates Hamas," reported TASS, citing Lavrov's remarks at the end of his visit to Malaysia.

He underlined that it is an unrealistic task to eradicate the organization that exists, which has enough capabilities and enough support, including in the Muslim world.

Lavrov pointed out that certain countries are trying to draw up new compromise proposals that call for an end to violence step by step, "given that Israel rejects an immediate ceasefire."

"Some Arab countries, Egypt and Qatar are working with the Americans, and they also hold some meetings with the Israelis. In my opinion, it is not very good that the Palestinians are excluded from meetings that are designed to eventually determine their future. In this regard, we will continue to help restore the Palestinian unity," the Russian foreign minister said.
