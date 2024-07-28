0
US Officials: Golan Heights Attack Raises Concerns of Israel-Hezbollah War

US officials are concerned that without a ceasefire in Gaza, a war between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance is becoming more likely, which would exacerbate the regional crisis and draw the US deeper into the conflict.

"What happened on Saturday could be the trigger we have been worried about and tried to avoid for 10 months," a US official told Axios.

IDF said twelve people were killed and more than 30 were wounded when a rocket exploded in a soccer field in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights.

IDF spokesman claimed that Hezbollah was responsible for the attack.

Hezbollah rejected it fired the rocket and said it had no connection to the incident.

Hezbollah officials told the UN the incident was the result of an Israeli anti-rocket interceptor hitting the soccer field, a US official said.

This comes after a missile of unknown origin struck a playground in the occupied Syrian village of Majdal Shams.

The Zionist accusation and the direct blame on Hezbollah have raised international concerns that the regime could use it as a pretext to open a new war front after carrying out genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip for over nine months in defiance of global outcry and in violation of international laws and recent rulings by the International Court of Justice.  
