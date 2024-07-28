Health Min.: Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 39,324 amid Israeli Strikes

Islam Times - Almost 296 days after the aggression of the Zionist regime’s forces against Palestinians, the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip announced that 39,324 people were martyred and 90,830 others were injured.

The health ministry announced that 39,324 people have so far been martyred and 90,830 others have been injured following the invasion of the Zionist regime’s forces against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.This ministry also announced that the occupying regime of Israel has committed three crimes of mass killing in the past 24 hours, during which 66 Palestinian people were martyred and 241 others were injured.The health authorities in the Gaza Strip emphasized that the bodies of a large number of martyrs have been piled up under the rubble in the streets, and it is impossible to help the injured due to the continuous attacks and lack of facilities.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.