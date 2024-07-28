0
Sunday 28 July 2024 - 22:47

Health Min.: Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 39,324 amid Israeli Strikes

Story Code : 1150554
Health Min.: Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 39,324 amid Israeli Strikes
The health ministry announced that 39,324 people have so far been martyred and 90,830 others have been injured following the invasion of the Zionist regime’s forces against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

This ministry also announced that the occupying regime of Israel has committed three crimes of mass killing in the past 24 hours, during which 66 Palestinian people were martyred and 241 others were injured.

The health authorities in the Gaza Strip emphasized that the bodies of a large number of martyrs have been piled up under the rubble in the streets, and it is impossible to help the injured due to the continuous attacks and lack of facilities.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
China Determined to Play Intermediary Role in Palestine
China Determined to Play Intermediary Role in Palestine
28 July 2024
Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM
Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM
28 July 2024
'Spider Web': Israel Acknowledges Hamas Tunnels as Formidable Challenge
28 July 2024
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
28 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges New Iranian President to Uphold Values of Islam, Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges New Iranian President to Uphold Values of Islam, Revolution
28 July 2024
UNRWA Chief: Death Toll Among Staff in Gaza War Highest in UN History
UNRWA Chief: Death Toll Among Staff in Gaza War Highest in UN History
28 July 2024
‘Maybe I’ve Got Worse’: Trump Makes Clear That Unity Is Over
‘Maybe I’ve Got Worse’: Trump Makes Clear That Unity Is Over
28 July 2024
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
28 July 2024
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move
28 July 2024
Shedding Light on Netanyahu’s Lies in Congress Speech
Shedding Light on Netanyahu’s Lies in Congress Speech
28 July 2024
Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike
Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike
28 July 2024
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
27 July 2024