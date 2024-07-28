0
Sunday 28 July 2024 - 22:53

Olympics Ceremony Shows There is No Morality in West: Hungarian Premier

Story Code : 1150555
Olympics Ceremony Shows There is No Morality in West: Hungarian Premier
"Westerners believe that nation-states no longer exist. They deny that there is a common culture and a public morality based on it.

"There is no morality, if you watched the Olympics opening yesterday, you saw this," Orban said in a speech in Tusvanyos in Transylvania.

The reenactment of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper has provoked a backlash, inviting criticism and denunciations from the Christian world.

The Hungarian Prime Minister's comments regarding the Olympic ceremony reflect a broader critique of Western values and morality. He stated that the ceremony exemplifies a lack of morality in the West, suggesting that the actions and decisions made by Western nations often contradict the principles they claim to uphold.

In essence, the Prime Minister's assertion serves to highlight perceived double standards in Western policies and actions, particularly about justice and ethics on the global stage. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
China Determined to Play Intermediary Role in Palestine
China Determined to Play Intermediary Role in Palestine
28 July 2024
Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM
Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM
28 July 2024
'Spider Web': Israel Acknowledges Hamas Tunnels as Formidable Challenge
28 July 2024
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
28 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges New Iranian President to Uphold Values of Islam, Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges New Iranian President to Uphold Values of Islam, Revolution
28 July 2024
UNRWA Chief: Death Toll Among Staff in Gaza War Highest in UN History
UNRWA Chief: Death Toll Among Staff in Gaza War Highest in UN History
28 July 2024
‘Maybe I’ve Got Worse’: Trump Makes Clear That Unity Is Over
‘Maybe I’ve Got Worse’: Trump Makes Clear That Unity Is Over
28 July 2024
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
28 July 2024
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move
28 July 2024
Shedding Light on Netanyahu’s Lies in Congress Speech
Shedding Light on Netanyahu’s Lies in Congress Speech
28 July 2024
Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike
Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike
28 July 2024
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
27 July 2024