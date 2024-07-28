Olympics Ceremony Shows There is No Morality in West: Hungarian Premier

Islam Times - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has criticized the West following a controversial act during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, saying "there is no morality" in the Western world.

"Westerners believe that nation-states no longer exist. They deny that there is a common culture and a public morality based on it."There is no morality, if you watched the Olympics opening yesterday, you saw this," Orban said in a speech in Tusvanyos in Transylvania.The reenactment of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper has provoked a backlash, inviting criticism and denunciations from the Christian world.The Hungarian Prime Minister's comments regarding the Olympic ceremony reflect a broader critique of Western values and morality. He stated that the ceremony exemplifies a lack of morality in the West, suggesting that the actions and decisions made by Western nations often contradict the principles they claim to uphold.In essence, the Prime Minister's assertion serves to highlight perceived double standards in Western policies and actions, particularly about justice and ethics on the global stage.