PRCS: Famine Threatens Palestinians' Lives

Islam Times - The Palestinian Red Crescent warned that the lives of thousands of patients, children and civilians in the Gaza Strip are at risk as a result of the continued famine policy.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society announced in a statement that the outbreak of famine and hunger in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli regime's war on the strip has led to the martyrdom of a large number of the people, most of whom are children.The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) warns that if serious measures are not taken to break the blockade and issue permission for aid to enter the Gaza Strip continuously, the lives of thousands of people will be in danger.Since October 7, 2023, with the full support of the Western countries, the fake Zionist regime has launched a massacre in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank against the defenseless people of Palestine; Still, the silence of the international community and human rights institutions against the crimes of the regime has led to the continuation of the killing of women and children.The latest statistics announced about the martyrs and wounded in the Gaza Strip indicate that since the beginning of the Zionist regime's attacks on this region on October 7, more than 39,200 Palestinians have been martyred and 90,589 people have been injured.