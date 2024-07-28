Aref Appointed as Iran’s Vice President

Islam Times - Hours after his formal inauguration, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed Mohammad Reza Aref as the first vice president on Sunday.

During a ceremony in Tehran on Sunday, July 28, Pezeshkian received his validation edict from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, officially confirming him as the ninth president of Iran for a four-year term.Hours after the endorsement ceremony, Pezeshkian appointed Mohammad Reza Aref as the first vice president.Aref, 73, previously served as the first vice president under former Iranian president Mohammad Khatami from August 2001 to September 2005. He is also a current member of the Expediency Council and represented Tehran in the Iranian Parliament from 2016 to 2020.Aref completed a PhD in electrical and communication engineering at Stanford University in 1980.