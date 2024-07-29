New Iranian President Invited to BRICS Summit in Russia

Islam Times - The Kremlin confirmed that incoming Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has been invited to attend a summit of BRICS in Kazan, Russia, slated for October.

Pezeshkian has already had an invitation from Moscow to the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia newspaper.The Iranian side already has a valid invitation, and Russia hopes that President Pezeshkian will come to the summit, a Kremlin spokesman said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for the upcoming contact.The main BRICS summit at the level of heads of state will be held in Kazan on October 22-24.Iran became an official member of BRICS on January 1, 2024.