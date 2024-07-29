0
Monday 29 July 2024 - 09:37

Israel Launches Fresh Extensive Attacks on Southern Lebanon

The Israeli regime's fighter jets bombed nine regions in southern Lebanon early on Monday, according to the reports released by local sources.

On Sunday, helicopters and artillery of the occupying Israeli military targeted areas of southern Lebanon, attacking six villages.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties following the Zionists' attacks.

Amid the Israeli intensified rhetoric against Hezbollah, the Lebanese movement on Saturday informed the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) against any Tel Aviv's foolish move to widen the war.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

The Hezbollah warning came hours after the Israeli regime stepped up its rhetoric against the Lebanese Resistance movement after the Majdal Shams incident.

Hezbollah fully rejected any involvement and responsibility for a deadly strike on the village of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, contrary to Israeli claims about the matter.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
