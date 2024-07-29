Erdogan Warns That Turkey May Enter Israel

Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Turkey may enter Israel like it entered Karabakh and Libya.

"Like we entered Karabakh and Libya, we will do the same to them [Israel]. Nothing is impossible. We need to be strong to take such steps," he told the Halk TV channel.According to the television channel, this way the Turkish leader reiterated his readiness to support Palestine by any means.Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.