0
Monday 29 July 2024 - 09:40

Israeli FM Threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s Fate

Story Code : 1150655
Israeli FM Threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s Fate
"Erdogan follows in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel. Just let him remember what happened there and how it ended," the Zionist official wrote on X in response to Erdogan’s remarks.

On July 28, the Turkish president said that Turkey may enter Israel, just as it did in Karabakh and Libya. In his opinion, the Turks simply "must be very strong" to do so.

Relations between the Israeli regime and Turkey sharply deteriorated following the onset of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023. At the end of October 2023, the Israeli regime's foreign ministry recalled its diplomats from Ankara "to reassess relations." Turkey also recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv for consultations.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
Comment


Featured Stories
Most Americans Want Biden to Resign Now: Poll
Most Americans Want Biden to Resign Now: Poll
Electoral Authority: Maduro Secures Third Term as Venezuela’s President
Electoral Authority: Maduro Secures Third Term as Venezuela’s President
29 July 2024
UK Urged to Halt Arms Sales to Israel Following UN Court
UK Urged to Halt Arms Sales to Israel Following UN Court's Ruling
29 July 2024
Israeli FM Threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s Fate
Israeli FM Threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s Fate
29 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
28 July 2024
China Determined to Play Intermediary Role in Palestine
China Determined to Play Intermediary Role in Palestine
28 July 2024
Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM
Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM
28 July 2024
'Spider Web': Israel Acknowledges Hamas Tunnels as Formidable Challenge
28 July 2024
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
28 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges New Iranian President to Uphold Values of Islam, Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges New Iranian President to Uphold Values of Islam, Revolution
28 July 2024
UNRWA Chief: Death Toll Among Staff in Gaza War Highest in UN History
UNRWA Chief: Death Toll Among Staff in Gaza War Highest in UN History
28 July 2024
‘Maybe I’ve Got Worse’: Trump Makes Clear That Unity Is Over
‘Maybe I’ve Got Worse’: Trump Makes Clear That Unity Is Over
28 July 2024
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
28 July 2024