Israeli FM Threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s Fate

Islam Times - The Israeli regime's foreign minister claimed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may repeat the fate of Saddam Hussein who ruled Iraq from 1979 to 2003 and was executed in 2006.

"Erdogan follows in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel. Just let him remember what happened there and how it ended," the Zionist official wrote on X in response to Erdogan’s remarks.On July 28, the Turkish president said that Turkey may enter Israel, just as it did in Karabakh and Libya. In his opinion, the Turks simply "must be very strong" to do so.Relations between the Israeli regime and Turkey sharply deteriorated following the onset of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023. At the end of October 2023, the Israeli regime's foreign ministry recalled its diplomats from Ankara "to reassess relations." Turkey also recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv for consultations.Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.