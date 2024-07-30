0
Tuesday 30 July 2024 - 01:45

Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon

Story Code : 1150782
Kata’ib Hezbollah [Hezbollah Brigades] issued the warning on Monday, coinciding with reports from Lebanese media outlets of multiple "Israeli" strikes on towns in southern Lebanon. These developments come amidst escalating tensions following a strike on the occupied Syrian town of Majdal Shams.

“In the event that the Zionist entity embarks on an act of adventurism and intensifies its offensives against any faction of the Axis of Resistance, the new rules of engagement will not favor the usurping regime and its treacherous ally, the United States,” said Jaafar Al-Husseini, a spokesperson for the Kata’ib Hezbollah group.

In a written statement, Hezbollah declared, “The Islamic Resistance asserts that it has no connection whatsoever to the incident and categorically denies all such false allegations.”

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the explosion might have been caused by a stray projectile fired by the “Israeli” entity’s Iron Dome missile system.
