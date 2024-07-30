Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon

Islam Times - An Iraqi anti-terror group has issued a stern warning, stating that new rules of engagement will inflict severe consequences on the United States and "Israel" should Tel Aviv launch an assault against the Hezbollah resistance group under the pretext of an alleged rocket attack in the "Israeli"-occupied Golan Heights.

Kata’ib Hezbollah [Hezbollah Brigades] issued the warning on Monday, coinciding with reports from Lebanese media outlets of multiple "Israeli" strikes on towns in southern Lebanon. These developments come amidst escalating tensions following a strike on the occupied Syrian town of Majdal Shams.“In the event that the Zionist entity embarks on an act of adventurism and intensifies its offensives against any faction of the Axis of Resistance, the new rules of engagement will not favor the usurping regime and its treacherous ally, the United States,” said Jaafar Al-Husseini, a spokesperson for the Kata’ib Hezbollah group.In a written statement, Hezbollah declared, “The Islamic Resistance asserts that it has no connection whatsoever to the incident and categorically denies all such false allegations.”Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the explosion might have been caused by a stray projectile fired by the “Israeli” entity’s Iron Dome missile system.