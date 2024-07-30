Iran’s New President Warns Israel against Attacking Lebanon

Islam Times - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian cautioned the Israeli regime that a fresh act of aggression against Lebanon will carry heavy consequences for Zionists.

In an hour-long telephone conversation on Monday, the incoming Iranian president and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron talked about a range of issues, such as the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon, the war on Ukraine, and the negotiations on the removal of sanctions against Iran.Voicing serious concern about the escalation of tensions at Lebanon’s southern borders, Pezeshkian warned of the consequences of any Israeli act of aggression against Lebanon.“The Zionist regime will be making a big mistake if it attacks Lebanon, which will carry heavy consequences for them (Israelis),” the Iranian president warned.Condemning the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Gaza, the massacre of Palestinians women and children, and the military attacks on hospitals, Pezeshkian said the Zionists have violated all international regulations after the occupation of Palestine for over 75 years.Iran will spare no effort to settle the Gaza crisis and help establish peace and stability in the region, Pezeshkian told Macron, expressing hope that the other nations would also honor their responsibilities in this regard.He then described the record of political and cultural interaction between Iran and France as a good basis for the expansion of diplomatic relations, saying Tehran is ready to promote ties with Paris on the basis of sincerity and mutual trust.Pezeshkian further voiced Iran’s readiness for the continuation of talks on the removal of sanctions within the agreed-upon framework and implementation of all commitments by the JCPOA parties.The least expectation is to stop the pressures and cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation, Pezeshkian stated, saying it will consequently pave the way for the advancement of negotiations.“According to over 15 reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Islamic Republic of Iran has honored all of its JCPOA commitments, but the Americans have failed to meet their commitments, unilaterally withdrew from that deal (JCPOA), and even imposed additional cruel sanctions on the Iranian nation,” he added.For his part, Macron congratulated the new Iranian president on taking office.He also welcomed the new Iranian president’s push for the creation of interaction and balance in Iran’s foreign policy, expressing hope for the promotion of Iran’s relations with France and other European countries in the new era.