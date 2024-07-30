Cuba Eyes Strong Ties with Iran’s New Admin

Islam Times - A ranking Cuban diplomat expressed the Latin American nation’s readiness to work closely with the administration of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in various fields, including joint action to protect the rights of Palestinians and counter the Israeli regime’s crimes.

In a meeting with the caretaker foreign minister of Iran, held in Tehran on Monday, Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elio Rodriguez Perdomo expressed his country's complete readiness to cooperate with the new Iranian administration and officials to bolster bilateral and multilateral relations in all fields.He noted that the Cuban prime minister will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Pezeshkian tomorrow, saying it is an indication of his country’s interest and efforts to promote ties between Havana and Tehran.Perdomo also underscored his country's support for the Palestinian people, and noted that confronting Israel's genocidal crimes against Palestinians is a priority for Cuba's foreign policy, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.He stated that political and international talks between Cuba and Iran will continue on the Palestinian issue, saying Cuba is the third country to join the group of states that demand processing of the Zionist regime’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).For his part, Ali Baqeri highlighted the ample opportunities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Iran and Cuba that can especially be used for expansion of economic relations on a par with the political ties.Iran and Cuba have independent policies, the Iranian caretaker foreign minister added, noting that they have to cooperate to tackle global threats and look for new mechanisms and procedures to improve their relations by adopting a more active approach.He further stated it is incumbent on both countries to push for enhanced cooperation and create new capacities to deal with the threats of unilateralism and manage the upcoming international challenges, while focusing on expansion of economic ties.Baqeri touched on the situation on the ground in Gaza and the Zionist regime’s ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people, calling it the most important humanitarian issue in the world.He warned that dragging, escalating and expanding the Israeli crimes are a threat to regional and global peace and security and a flagrant example of war crimes and crimes against humanity, adding, “We have a responsibility to make greater and more serious efforts to prevent the crimes.”Praising Cuba for its positive stance and views on the developments in Palestine, Baqeri reiterated that talks should continue to stop the Zionist regime’s crimes and genocide.He also stressed that the meeting of the joint Iran-Cuba commission will be held in the coming months.