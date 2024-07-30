0
Tuesday 30 July 2024 - 01:54

10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza

Story Code : 1150789
10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza
Last month, it was reported that Israel's targeting of Gaza's schools has "eroded the foundation for sustained societal growth."

Recent attacks on schools have shattered any remaining sense of safety for those in evacuation centers, leading to further internal displacement. There is literally no safe place in Gaza.

The UN reports that more than 76 percent of schools in Gaza need "full reconstruction or major rehabilitation" to function.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 39,363 people have been killed and 90,923 others wounded since October 7.

The ministry stated that at least 39 Palestinians were killed in the past day alone, with 93 others injured.
Comment


Featured Stories
10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza
10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza
US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program
US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program
30 July 2024
Iran’s New President Warns Israel against Attacking Lebanon
Iran’s New President Warns Israel against Attacking Lebanon
30 July 2024
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
30 July 2024
Most Americans Want Biden to Resign Now: Poll
Most Americans Want Biden to Resign Now: Poll
29 July 2024
Electoral Authority: Maduro Secures Third Term as Venezuela’s President
Electoral Authority: Maduro Secures Third Term as Venezuela’s President
29 July 2024
UK Urged to Halt Arms Sales to Israel Following UN Court
UK Urged to Halt Arms Sales to Israel Following UN Court's Ruling
29 July 2024
Israeli FM Threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s Fate
Israeli FM Threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s Fate
29 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
28 July 2024
China Determined to Play Intermediary Role in Palestine
China Determined to Play Intermediary Role in Palestine
28 July 2024
Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM
Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM
28 July 2024
'Spider Web': Israel Acknowledges Hamas Tunnels as Formidable Challenge
28 July 2024
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
28 July 2024