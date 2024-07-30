10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza

Islam Times - The Palestinian Ministry of Education reports the deaths of approximately 10,000 students and 400 teachers in Gaza due to ongoing Israeli attacks that started on October 7.

Last month, it was reported that Israel's targeting of Gaza's schools has "eroded the foundation for sustained societal growth."Recent attacks on schools have shattered any remaining sense of safety for those in evacuation centers, leading to further internal displacement. There is literally no safe place in Gaza.The UN reports that more than 76 percent of schools in Gaza need "full reconstruction or major rehabilitation" to function.According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 39,363 people have been killed and 90,923 others wounded since October 7.The ministry stated that at least 39 Palestinians were killed in the past day alone, with 93 others injured.