0
Tuesday 30 July 2024 - 01:55

Dozens Arrested in France for Wanting to Disrupt Paris Olympics

Story Code : 1150790
Dozens Arrested in France for Wanting to Disrupt Paris Olympics
Security forces arrested nearly 50 people, Darmanin told the France 2 television channel. They had wanted to carry out "sabotage actions or radical protests" during the first Olympic competitions, but authorities prevented this, he said, DPA reported.

The newspaper Le Parisien reported that 45 members of the radical environmental movement Extinction Rebellion had been arrested. They had planned actions to protest against the social and ecological consequences of the Olympics.

The newspaper Le Figaro reported that an ultra-left-wing activist was arrested on Sunday in Oissel, about 121 kilometers north-west of Paris.

The man was arrested at a French national train or SNCF location and had "access keys to SNCF technical premises" along with "wire cutters (and a) set of universal keys" in his vehicle along with literature linked to the ultra-left, the story said.

The Paris prosecutor's office said that this arrest was not connected to the investigtion into the arson attacks that disrupted traffic on Friday hours ahead of the Olympics' opening ceremonies, affecting hundreds of thousands of travelers. No arrests have been made yet in that incident, the office said.

Darmanin also told France 2 that his office has a clearer picture of who may be behind those attacks.

"We have identified a number of profiles of individuals who may have carried out these very deliberate and highly targeted acts of sabotage," he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza
10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza
US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program
US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program
30 July 2024
Iran’s New President Warns Israel against Attacking Lebanon
Iran’s New President Warns Israel against Attacking Lebanon
30 July 2024
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
30 July 2024
Most Americans Want Biden to Resign Now: Poll
Most Americans Want Biden to Resign Now: Poll
29 July 2024
Electoral Authority: Maduro Secures Third Term as Venezuela’s President
Electoral Authority: Maduro Secures Third Term as Venezuela’s President
29 July 2024
UK Urged to Halt Arms Sales to Israel Following UN Court
UK Urged to Halt Arms Sales to Israel Following UN Court's Ruling
29 July 2024
Israeli FM Threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s Fate
Israeli FM Threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s Fate
29 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
28 July 2024
China Determined to Play Intermediary Role in Palestine
China Determined to Play Intermediary Role in Palestine
28 July 2024
Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM
Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM
28 July 2024
'Spider Web': Israel Acknowledges Hamas Tunnels as Formidable Challenge
28 July 2024
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
28 July 2024