Tuesday 30 July 2024 - 01:57

Only 14% of Gaza Strip Not Under Israeli Military Evacuation Orders

Recurrent mass enforced displacement is ongoing, with the Israeli military ordering residents of the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps to leave their homes.

The majority of the displaced population is moving to Deir el-Balah, a city already overcrowded with displaced families and lacking sufficient space or resources.

Attacks on schools in the past two days have shattered any sense of safety for people staying in evacuation centers, pushing them into further enforced displacement.

"There is literally no safe place in Gaza," Lazzarini said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues to pound the central area with heavy artillery and air attacks, mainly focused on the Bureij refugee camp in the eastern part of the central area.

Separate attacks are taking place in Gaza City’s Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, a site of major incursions and systematic home demolitions, leaving trails of devastation and destruction to all means of life and social services infrastructure.

In Khan Younis, the situation at Nasser Hospital is catastrophic.

Many bodies brought to the hospital are so disfigured they are impossible to identify.

Israeli artillery bombed the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood in central Khan Younis, according to Palestinian media.

Al Jazeera Arabic reported that Israeli forces blew up residential buildings in the town of al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis.

Palestinian media also reported Israeli artillery shelling in the towns of Khuza’a and Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis.

A Palestinian was killed and many others injured in Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the Abu Hamid roundabout in Khan Younis.

The Israeli air force said it hit about 35 targets in Gaza in the past 24 hours, killing many people in Rafah and Khan Younis.

Recent Israeli attacks in Khan Younis included targeting a tent in al-Mawasi and residential buildings in the Khan Younis governorate.

At least 39,363 people have been killed and 90,923 others wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, according to the Health Ministry of the besieged territory.

At least 39 Palestinians were killed in the past day alone, with 93 injured, the ministry stated.
