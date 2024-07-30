0
Tuesday 30 July 2024 - 02:01

Tokyo Hosts QSD Group Meeting

Story Code : 1150795
The meeting will be held in Japan with the participation of US Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with a focus on the maritime security in Indo-Pacific region.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), known as Quad, was established in Indo-Pacific region 2007 but when China gained more power in East Asia and this country's more active presence in the region in the recent years, the activity of the "Quad" group has also increased.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), commonly known as the Quad, is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the United States that is maintained by talks between member countries.
