Tuesday 30 July 2024

Zelensky: "Achieving Peace Must, Undoubtedly, Be on Our Terms"

Ukraine is preparing a peace plan aimed at ending the war, which is expected to be ready by the end of November.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in an interview with the Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

"Patience, support and diplomatic pressure - these are the three factors for a just end to the war," he stated.

He also said that Ukraine cannot respond to Russia's demonstrative calls for a ceasefire, as it continues to shell and take Ukrainian territory.

According to the publication, Kyiv will begin detailed discussions with the relevant countries on territorial integrity and other issues.

The Ukrainian president stated that a plan of action for achieving peace would be developed by the end of November.
