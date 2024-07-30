US 'Confident' of Avoiding Wider Israel-Hezbollah War

Islam Times - White House National Security Communications Advisor has said that the United States is confident that a wider war between Israel and Hezbollah can be avoided after Majd Shams incident.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby made the remarks in a briefing on Monday as the tensions between the Zionist regime of Israel and the Hezbollah Resistance movement escalate after the Majd Shams incident.US and Israeli officials had conversations at "multiple levels" over the weekend following the attack and the risk of a full-blown conflict is "exaggerated," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said."Nobody wants a broader war, and I'm confident that we'll be able to avoid such an outcome," Kirby said in a call with reporters."We all heard about this 'all-out war' at multiple points over the last 10 months, those predictions were exaggerated then, quite frankly, we think they're exaggerated now."Regional tensions are soaring after the attack that Israel and the United States have blamed on Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance group.Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to deliver a "severe response" on Monday as he visited the site of the attack in Majdal Shams.Local sources in the Golan Heights have said that the incident was due to a failed Iron Dome missile while Hezbollah has denied any responsibility.The Lebanese group has warned the Zionist regime against any further escalation.