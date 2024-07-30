US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program

Islam Times - US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has made new accusations against the peaceful Iran nuclear program.

The "failure" of President Biden and Vice President Harris could lead to Iran producing a nuclear weapon in the months ahead of the US presidential election, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., warned on Sunday claimed in his new allegations against Iran.Graham, appearing on CBS’ "Face the Nation," claimed the Senate last week received a "stunning" report from the Director of National Intelligence about the status of the Iranian nuclear program, Fox News reported."What I worry the most about is a sprint to a nuclear weapon," Graham said. "I am very worried that not only you could open up a second front [in Israel's war], but they could use these three or four months before our election to sprint to a nuclear weapon, and we have to put them on notice. That cannot happen."Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that Iran could produce fissile nuclear material in "one or two weeks."He went on to call for attacking Iran's infrastructure like oil refineries.His comments come despite the fact he knows that Iran's Leader of the Islamic Revolution has put a ban on acquiring nuclear arms by Muslim countries, and that the UN Nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, has confirmed in its numerous reports that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful. Furthermore, Iran has put its nuclear program under the IAEA monitoring while the US ally in the region, the Zionist Israeli regime has refused to join the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and acquired hundreds of warheads.