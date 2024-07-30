0
Tuesday 30 July 2024 - 02:18

US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program

Story Code : 1150800
US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program
The "failure" of President Biden and Vice President Harris could lead to Iran producing a nuclear weapon in the months ahead of the US presidential election, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., warned on Sunday claimed in his new allegations against Iran.

Graham, appearing on CBS’ "Face the Nation," claimed the Senate last week received a "stunning" report from the Director of National Intelligence about the status of the Iranian nuclear program, Fox News reported.

"What I worry the most about is a sprint to a nuclear weapon," Graham said. "I am very worried that not only you could open up a second front [in Israel's war], but they could use these three or four months before our election to sprint to a nuclear weapon, and we have to put them on notice. That cannot happen."

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that Iran could produce fissile nuclear material in "one or two weeks."

He went on to call for attacking Iran's infrastructure like oil refineries. 

His comments come despite the fact he knows that Iran's Leader of the Islamic Revolution has put a ban on acquiring nuclear arms by Muslim countries, and that the UN Nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, has confirmed in its numerous reports that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful. Furthermore, Iran has put its nuclear program under the IAEA monitoring while the US ally in the region, the Zionist Israeli regime has refused to join the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and acquired hundreds of warheads. 
Comment


Featured Stories
10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza
10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza
US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program
US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program
30 July 2024
Iran’s New President Warns Israel against Attacking Lebanon
Iran’s New President Warns Israel against Attacking Lebanon
30 July 2024
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
30 July 2024
Most Americans Want Biden to Resign Now: Poll
Most Americans Want Biden to Resign Now: Poll
29 July 2024
Electoral Authority: Maduro Secures Third Term as Venezuela’s President
Electoral Authority: Maduro Secures Third Term as Venezuela’s President
29 July 2024
UK Urged to Halt Arms Sales to Israel Following UN Court
UK Urged to Halt Arms Sales to Israel Following UN Court's Ruling
29 July 2024
Israeli FM Threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s Fate
Israeli FM Threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s Fate
29 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
28 July 2024
China Determined to Play Intermediary Role in Palestine
China Determined to Play Intermediary Role in Palestine
28 July 2024
Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM
Impossible to Completely Eradicate Hamas: Russian FM
28 July 2024
'Spider Web': Israel Acknowledges Hamas Tunnels as Formidable Challenge
28 July 2024
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
Britain Is ‘Broke, Broken’, New Government Declares
28 July 2024