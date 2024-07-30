0
Tuesday 30 July 2024 - 02:20

US Plans to Provide Armenia with $65 Million in Financial Aid

Story Code : 1150801
US Plans to Provide Armenia with $65 Million in Financial Aid
This decision is part of a series of measures aimed at supporting the international partners of the United States.

The bill aims to provide significant support to Armenia, which continues to face serious humanitarian challenges, including addressing the needs of over 100,000 refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, Business Media reported.

Mariam Khaloyan, Director of Congressional Relations for the Armenian Assembly of America, commented on the decision, "We welcome the support provided to the Armenian people by the Senate Appropriations Committee. The aid of no less than $65 million is critically needed by Armenia in the current situation."

Earlier, BMG reported that on April 5, a summit was held in Brussels dedicated to supporting democratic reforms and economic stability in Armenia. Following the meeting, the European Union and the United States promised to allocate €270 million and $65 million to Armenia, respectively.
