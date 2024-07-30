0
Tuesday 30 July 2024 - 02:28

Moscow Reacts to Israeli Minister's Comments against Erdogan

Story Code : 1150802
Moscow Reacts to Israeli Minister
Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said in a post in her telegram channel, "As far as I remember, "what happened in Iraq was an attack by the US, Britain, and other NATO countries, as well as many who joined them, on a sovereign state under a false pretext," TASS reported.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Foreign Minister Katz had compared the President of Turkey to the executed head of Iraq.

He stated, "Erdogan is following in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatening to attack Israel. We simply remind him of what happened there and how it all ended." He attached a photograph of the tortured Hussein to this social media post.

"What happened due to the fault of the USA in Iraq" has become synonymous with the absolute evil of American foreign policy, its criminal nature, and its destructive direction. Do the words of the Israeli minister signify approval of such international activities?”

On July 28, the Turkish president said that Turkey may enter Israel, just as it did in Karabakh and Libya. In his opinion, the Turks simply "must be very strong" to do so.
