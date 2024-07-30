0
Tuesday 30 July 2024 - 02:31

Russian Troops Take Control of Yevgenovka in Donetsk: MoD

"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr have taken the control of Yevgenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic through active combat operations," the ministry said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 560 servicemen, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and two vehicles [in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug]," the ministry also said in a statement.

As a result of operations by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, Kiev lost up to 140 soldiers in the past 24 hours, along with a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, five vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH-70 howitzer and a 152mm D-20 gun-howitzer, the statement read, Sputnik news agency reported. 

Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled two counterattacks in the area of ​​the settlements of Volchansk and Glubokoye in the Kharkov region in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 205 soldiers and an ammunition depot, the MoD concluded.
