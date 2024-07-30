0
Tuesday 30 July 2024 - 02:32

Hezbollah Conducts New Attacks on Israeli Bases in North

Story Code : 1150805
Hezbollah announced in a statement that in line with supporting the steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza and helping its brave and honorable resistance and in response to the attack and terror carried out by the Israeli enemy in the town of Shaqra, Islamic Resistance fired dozens of Katyusha missiles at Al-Baghdadi occupation site.

Media reported a massive fire in areas in the Upper Galilee in the north of occupied Palestine due to a rocket attack by Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Zionist media reported that four rockets from southern Lebanon hit the Upper Galilee region.

Firefighting teams were trying to contain the fire in 4 areas near the Goma intersection in Upper Galilee.

Some sources reported a drone attack on the town of Kiryat Shmona in the north of occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah and Israeli forces have exchanged fire almost every day since October 8, a day after the Israeli regime launched an ongoing genocidal war against Gaza.

Regional resistance groups, including Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and Yemen’s Ansarullah, have declared that they will continue their attacks on the Israeli military bases in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza since the start of the Israeli regime's genocidal war in the enclave last October.
