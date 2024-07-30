Iran Warns Bibi over Escalating Regional Tension

Islam Times - The head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi warned the “Israeli” entity over escalating tensions in the region.

He further stated that the best solution for [“Israeli” PM Benjamin] Netanyahu is to end the brutal war in the Gaza Strip“Now, ‘Israel’ intends to expand the war by claiming that Hezbollah was responsible for the attack on the occupied Golan,” Kharrazi said, noting that “The Zionists' claim is ridiculous because the residents of the occupied Golan are themselves against the Zionist entity and staged protests when the ‘Israeli’ premier visited that region.”In parallel, the Iranian official questioned: “How is it possible that Hezbollah, as an ally of Syria, bombards the loyal residents of the Syrian Golan? This is nothing more than a conspiracy, and ‘Israel’ should know that if it gambles [on this issue], it will face strong responses.""The best solution for Netanyahu is to end the brutal war in Gaza," Kharrazi further stressed, noting that Netanyahu would achieve nothing by continuing the war and expanding it.Back in July, Kharrazi warned that if “Israel” launches an all-out offensive against Hezbollah, it will risk triggering a regional war in which Tehran and the Resistance Front would support the Lebanese Resistance movement with “all means”.