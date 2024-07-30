0
Tuesday 30 July 2024 - 11:02

Israeli Guards Accused of Rape at Facility Holding Palestinian Prisoners amid Gaza War

Story Code : 1150882
Israeli Guards Accused of Rape at Facility Holding Palestinian Prisoners amid Gaza War
The Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) and several Israeli media outlets reported the incident on Monday.

"This is a new rape crime committed against a detainee at the Sde Teiman camp (in the Negev Desert) by a group of prison guards," Abdullah Al-Zaghari, head of the PPC, told AFP.

Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz and public broadcaster KAN reported that the victim has suffered serious injuries from the abuse and is unable to walk.

Israeli facilities hold an estimated 9,700 Palestinian prisoners.

Inmates have consistently reported being subjected to torture and sexual abuse.

Since October 7, when Israel launched its war on Gaza, the regime has significantly increased its detention activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Human rights statements and prisoner accounts have been rife with reports of intensified torture, including food and water deprivation, intimidation, electrical shocks, mock executions, and violent sexual abuse.

Following Monday's reports, Israeli military police allegedly raided the Sde Teiman center as part of an investigation into the case, detaining 10 troops stationed at the facility.

The police faced resistance from the troops, who barricaded themselves and used pepper spray to avoid arrest.

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's extremist finance minister, described the suspects as "heroic warriors."

Itamar Ben-Gvir, a similarly hard-right official overseeing the prisons, called the Israeli troops the “best heroes” and described the arrests as “shameful.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
30 July 2024
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
30 July 2024
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
30 July 2024
10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza
10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza
30 July 2024
US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program
US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program
30 July 2024
Iran’s New President Warns Israel against Attacking Lebanon
Iran’s New President Warns Israel against Attacking Lebanon
30 July 2024
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
30 July 2024
Most Americans Want Biden to Resign Now: Poll
Most Americans Want Biden to Resign Now: Poll
29 July 2024
Electoral Authority: Maduro Secures Third Term as Venezuela’s President
Electoral Authority: Maduro Secures Third Term as Venezuela’s President
29 July 2024
UK Urged to Halt Arms Sales to Israel Following UN Court
UK Urged to Halt Arms Sales to Israel Following UN Court's Ruling
29 July 2024
Israeli FM Threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s Fate
Israeli FM Threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s Fate
29 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Serious Global Action Against Israeli Crimes
28 July 2024