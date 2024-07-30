Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza

Islam Times - Filipino university students have joined the international pro-Palestinian student movement, advocating for a boycott of Israel and an end to the genocide in Gaza.

A media report on Monday showed a video of a campus gathering where students called for a cultural and academic boycott of Israel and its supporters, as well as an end to the genocide in Gaza and the illegal occupation of Palestinian land.Pro-Palestinian student leaders and activists have intensified their efforts to raise awareness about the ongoing violence by Israeli forces against Palestinians, particularly women and children, in the besieged Gaza Strip.Student organizers have been urging rallies in solidarity with Palestinians, drawing attention to the ongoing resistance movements in Palestine.By comparing the Palestinian cause with the Philippines' history of occupation and colonialism, they aim to engage more people and inspire collective action within their community.Raphael Jourvy Gavino, a student organizer from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), told the media that he believes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is rooted in US imperialism.“Filipino youths and students are aware that (the Palestinians’) struggle against settler colonialism is similar to that of colonial history in the Philippines, and that we perceive a common struggle with the Palestinians today, which is US imperialism,” Gavino said.“Thousands of PUP students participated virtually and voiced their support for Palestinians in their struggle against Israel’s genocide and Apartheid, and called for justice,” he added.“Showing solidarity and support for Palestinians is important as students and especially as Filipinos simply because we cannot just stand still while thousands of fellow students, children, and women are slaughtered right before our eyes.”For nearly 10 months, the global community has witnessed students worldwide protesting against the brutal massacre of defenseless Palestinians trapped in Gaza, cut off from the world without clean water, food, and medicine.Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 39,300 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the besieged territory.