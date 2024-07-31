Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations

Islam Times - Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has condemned a recent rocket attack that resulted in the deaths of twelve people in the "Israeli"-occupied Golan Heights, reaffirming Syria’s “legitimate right” to restore its sovereignty over the strategically important region.

Mekdad condemned the assault on the town of Majdal Shams and called on the United Nations to investigate the frequent violations and attacks perpetrated by "Israeli" forces on Syrian territory.His remarks were made during a meeting with UN Under Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and his delegation on Monday.Mekdad reiterated Syria's assertion of its right to reclaim the Golan Heights and urged the UN to intervene to halt the repeated "Israeli" acts of aggression against the residents of the region.He emphasized Syria's commitment to cooperating with and facilitating the work of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force [UNDOF] in the occupied Golan Heights.He stressed the critical role of UNDOF in maintaining peace and security in the region and underscored the necessity of UN intervention to “stop the actions of the occupying 'Israeli' entity against the local population.”UNDOF is a United Nations peacekeeping mission established to oversee the ceasefire between "Israel" and Syria following the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.Lacroix acknowledged the cooperation and support extended by the Syrian government and emphasized the importance of UN peacekeeping efforts in de-escalating regional tensions.Lacroix and his delegation are scheduled to conduct an on-site assessment of UNDOF operations and positions in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.The "Israeli" entity seized the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War and subsequently occupied it in a move not recognized by the international community. Since then, the regime has established numerous settlements in the area and utilized it as a base for military operations against Syria.On Saturday, a rocket attack on a football pitch in Majdal Shams resulted in twelve fatalities and multiple injuries."Israeli" officials have attributed the attack to Hezbollah, vowing retaliation against the Lebanese resistance group. In response, Hezbollah issued a statement categorically denying any involvement and dismissing the allegations as false.Some reports suggest that the explosion may have been caused by a stray projectile from the entity’s Iron Dome missile system. Despite this, "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Hezbollah will “pay a heavy price” for the incident.