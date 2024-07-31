Re-elected Venezuela’s Maduro: Opposition Unable to Create Political Crisis

Islam Times - Newly re-elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that the opposition will not be able to follow through with a political crisis in the country. While addressing the nation, he showed photos and videos of the unrest in the country.

“Are there the people who will govern Venezuela? So, they want to come to power and take office? To unleash a civil war?” Maduro questioned.The re-elected President further mentioned: “Crises serve for growth. They want to create a political crisis, they could not and will not be able to. Acts of violence and fascism will not happen. We will win.”Maduro said that a joint meeting of the State Council and the National Security Council is set to be held on Tuesday to plan a major dialogue on economic, social, cultural, spiritual, and political issues.He stated, “All of Venezuela is invited. This is a sovereign dialogue, no one will dare to stick their nose into it. Enough. This page has already been turned. This is a dialogue between Venezuelans.”Prior to this statement, Maduro declared on Monday that there was an attempt "to impose in Venezuela a coup d'etat” following the opposition's rejection of his reelection for a six-year term.“Defeating fascism and its demons is a historic feat and our people have done it! Once again, our people have done it!” Maduro said after officially receiving the credential that will allow him to govern the country until 2031.“Peace and unity in Venezuela are irreversible,” he emphasized, denouncing the Venezuelan far-right attempt at a "fascist coup" to ignore the results of the elections.At an event at the National Electoral Council [CNE], declaring him the winner of the elections, Maduro said, “They are trying to impose in Venezuela a coup d’état again of fascist and counterrevolutionary character.”The Bolivarian leader also stressed that those US-backed politicians who question the 2024 elections are the same ones who led violent groups that sought to sow chaos and violence on previous occasions.This comes after the Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado announced that the opposition views Edmundo Gonzalez, the main rival to President Nicolas Maduro, as the winner of Sunday's presidential election.Machado said, “I would like to tell all Venezuelans and the world that Venezuela has the next president, and it is Edmundo Gonzalez... All of the world knows that. We won in all of the country's states.”Elvis Amoroso, chairman of Venezuela's National Electoral Council, declared Maduro the winner of the election, citing that he secured 51.2% of the vote with 80% of the ballots counted.Exit polls put Gonzalez, of the Unitary Platform opposition alliance, at 44.2%, while Machado claimed that Gonzalez scored 70%. She said the opposition alliance would rally the people to defend its take on the vote.