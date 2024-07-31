Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei condemned the moves insulting the holy figures of divine religions, including Jesus Christ (PBUH).

During a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Tuesday, July 30, the Leader underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a definite and firm policy of expanding relations with its neighbors, particularly Armenia.“We are firmly committed to developing relations with Armenia, and the cooperation between the two countries will continue strongly based on defined mutual interests, independent of the policies of others,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.The Leader conveyed his appreciation for Pashinyan's attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and at the funeral of Martyr Ebrahim Raisi.The Leader emphasized the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity of Armenia and affirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran views the Zangezur corridor as detrimental to Armenia, reaffirming its steadfast position on this matter, Khamenei.ir reported.Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that foreign powers should not impose restrictions on the relationships between countries and their neighbors. He added that what ensures the security and well-being of nations is reliance on oneself and one's close allies. He further noted that the actions of some who interfere in the affairs of other countries from afar ultimately prove detrimental to those countries.The Leader also noted the good relations between the people of Iran and the Armenian community within the country, emphasizing that “Armenians in Iran played a significant role during the Imposed War, and I have personally visited the homes of many Armenians.”Ayatollah Khamenei further considered respect for Jesus Christ (PBUH) to be a certain and undeniable issue among Muslims. “We condemn the insults directed at the great figures of the divine religions, including Jesus Christ (PBUH),” he stated.For his part, Pashinyan expressed satisfaction with the growing relations between Tehran and Yerevan. He described his discussions with Iranian President Pezeshkian as constructive and positive, reaffirming Armenia's longstanding position of not accepting any trans-regional routes through its territory.Pashinyan described the relations between Iran and Armenia as strategic and expressed happiness over the expansion and diversification of the two countries' relations. He emphasized the significance of maintaining this positive trend.