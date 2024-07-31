Leader Says Iran Embraces Close Ties with Tajikistan

Islam Times - As in the past, Iran is ready for sincere cooperation with Tajikistan in various fields, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei told President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The Tajik president and his accompanying delegation, who are in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Iranian president, met with Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday, July 30.During the meeting, the Leader underscored that Iran’s main policy and priority is to expand relations with regional countries, particularly those that share a common language, culture, history, and religion.“The Islamic Republic of Iran is, as it has been in the past, ready for sincere cooperation with Tajikistan in various fields,” the Leader stated.Ayatollah Khamenei expressed gratitude for the visit of the Tajik president to Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.He regarded the exchange of visits between the officials of the two countries as a foundation for expanding cooperation, adding, “The Farsi (Persian) language is a significant commonality shared by Iran, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan.”“We must enhance our collaboration to preserve and promote this language and to counter efforts aimed at isolating it,” the Leader added.Ayatollah Khamenei expressed gratitude for the actions of the president of Tajikistan to promote the Farsi language and expressed hope that the ancient Farsi script would also be promoted in Tajikistan, Khamenei.ir reported.At the conclusion of the meeting, the Leader noted that the expansion of relations between Iran and Tajikistan has opponents, emphasizing the necessity of developing a strategy to effectively address these challenges.