Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 01:11

Israeli Forces Conduct Major Raids in West Bank

Israeli Forces Conduct Major Raids in West Bank
Heavy gunfire was reported as Israeli forces sealed off entrances to the camp and surrounded a house.

Snipers were deployed to rooftops surrounding the area.

The Wafa news agency reported that Israeli forces have carried out several arrests in recent hours across the West Bank.

Arrests included two people in Qalqilya, one person from the Shuweika suburb north of Tulkarem, one person in Silwad east of Ramallah, and a Palestinian man from al-Yamoun west of Jenin.

The man from al-Yamoun was summoned to meet with intelligence agents in the Salem camp west of Jenin.

Israeli forces also raided the village of Beit Duqqu northwest of Jerusalem al-Quds, where they arrested a man after storming his home.

Additionally, a third man was arrested from the Jenin camp as he passed through the Jericho checkpoint, according to local media.

Raids have been reported in several other locations in the West Bank, including the towns of Burqa north of Nablus, Tuqu southeast of Bethlehem, Wadi al-Samn south of Hebron (al-Khalil), and Beit Ummar north of Hebron.

Israeli demolition vehicles are demolishing Palestinian homes in the town of Beit Awwa, southwest of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian media.

Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters have been reported in the towns of Fahma, Arrabeh, Kafr Ra’i, and Jalbun in the Jenin governorate.
