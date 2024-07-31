New President Reaffirms Iran’s Support for Resistance

Islam Times - The incoming president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, gave an assurance that his administration will spare no effort to support the resistance front and push for Muslim unity in the struggle against the Zionist regime.

The Iranian president on Monday held several meetings with the foreign dignitaries that have visited Tehran to attend his swearing-in ceremony.In a meeting with Deputy Secretary General of Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassem, Pezeshkian praised the courageous Hezbollah fighters for their fortitude and resistance in the battle against the Zionist regime’s crimes and acts of aggression.Pezeshkian emphasized that supporting the resistance constitutes a religious duty and a principal policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.He noted that one of his forthcoming administration’s top foreign policy priorities will be the expansion of relations with the Muslim countries and creation of convergence and synergy within the Islamic community.Pezeshkian also stressed the need for Muslim unity in confrontation with the Israeli regime’s brutalities and ending its crimes against Gaza.In another meeting with Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhala, Pezeshkian gave an assurance that Iran’s fundamental policy of supporting the cause of Palestine, the Palestinian nation and the efforts at liberation of holy al-Quds would not alter with the change of administrations.“Supporting the causes of the oppressed Palestinian nation will continue forcefully, and nothing can undermine our determination in this course,” the Iranian president underlined.Pezeshkian also held a meeting with Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance Movement's spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam.Hailing the inseparable bonds between Iran and Yemen, the new president lauded Yemen’s “important and effective” measures in support of Palestine, saying these activities have clearly pressurized the Zionist regime and its sponsors.Pezeshkian is going to take his public oath of office in front of Iranian lawmakers and foreign dignitaries from dozens of countries on Tuesday.His new administration, the 14th after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will hold office for four years.